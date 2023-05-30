Shares Of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) Gain 23.62% In A Month

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.05B, closed the recent trade at $1.12 per share. The GSAT stock price is -166.07% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 24.11% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the GSAT stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Globalstar Inc. shares have moved -15.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) have changed 23.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.99 while the price target rests at a high of $7.19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -541.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.61% from the levels at last check today.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Globalstar Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.86%, compared to -23.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.41 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $36.8 million and $37.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.70% for the current quarter and 41.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -123.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

GSAT Dividends

Globalstar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.18% with a share float percentage of 50.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globalstar Inc. having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 77.7 million shares worth more than $87.03 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 68.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.87 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 21.68 million shares of worth $24.28 million while later fund manager owns 18.56 million shares of worth $20.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.