Shares Of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) Decreased By -30.36% In A Month

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.82M, closed the last trade at $4.68 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 17.00% during that session. The XELA stock price is -22113.68% off its 52-week high price of $1039.60 and 44.02% above the 52-week low of $2.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Sporting 17.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the XELA stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 17.02%. Year-to-date, Exela Technologies Inc. shares have moved -71.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have changed -30.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $400.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $400.00 while the price target rests at a high of $400.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8447.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8447.01% from current levels.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exela Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.53%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $266.95 million for the current quarter.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exela Technologies Inc. The top two institutional holders are Rafferty Asset Management, LLC with over 78377.0 shares worth more than $0.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.