Shares Of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Declined -12.32% In One Month

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has seen 5.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.59M, closed the last trade at $11.77 per share which meant it gained $3.7 on the day or 45.85% during that session. The BHG stock price is -1357.94% off its 52-week high price of $171.60 and 33.73% above the 52-week low of $7.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$6.52.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Sporting 45.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BHG stock price touched $11.77 or saw a rise of 25.97%. Year-to-date, Bright Health Group Inc. shares have moved -77.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have changed -12.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.48, which means that the shares’ value could drop -695.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.40 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 66.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 96.6% from current levels.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bright Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.31%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.90% and 84.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $744.24 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $739.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.58 billion and $1.77 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.80% for the current quarter and -58.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -46.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.10%.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Health Group Inc. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 2.73 million shares worth more than $48.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, NEA Management Company, LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.61 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.