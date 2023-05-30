Shares Of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) Inclined 172.97% In One Month

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.91M, closed the last trade at $4.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.92 on the day or -18.55% during that session. The BMR stock price is -99.01% off its 52-week high price of $8.04 and 66.34% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 876.19K shares.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Sporting -18.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BMR stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 49.75%. Year-to-date, Beamr Imaging Ltd. shares have moved 10.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 101.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) have changed 172.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 32110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) estimates and forecasts

BMR Dividends

Beamr Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.34% with a share float percentage of 23.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beamr Imaging Ltd. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sheets Smith Wealth Management with over 25000.0 shares worth more than $49750.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sheets Smith Wealth Management held 0.19% of shares outstanding.