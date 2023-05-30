Shares In Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) -78.44% Down, YTD

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.41M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant -6.91% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -1766.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting -6.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BSFC stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares have moved -78.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -28.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1011.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1011.11% from current levels.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.95% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.80%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.90% with a share float percentage of 4.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Star Foods Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC with over 20000.0 shares worth more than $1723.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20721.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 87367.0 shares of worth $7531.0 while later fund manager owns 51097.0 shares of worth $4404.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.