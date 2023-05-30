Shares In Arrival (ARVL) -52.35% Down, YTD

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.29M, closed the last trade at $3.80 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 10.79% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -2426.32% off its 52-week high price of $96.00 and 57.37% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 575.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$24.45.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting 10.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ARVL stock price touched $3.80 or saw a rise of 13.64%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -52.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed 70.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $268.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $268.44 while the price target rests at a high of $268.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6964.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6964.21% from current levels.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.25% over the past 6 months.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.88% with a share float percentage of 12.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citigroup Inc. with over 0.93 million shares worth more than $6.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citigroup Inc. held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Antara Capital Lp, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.73 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.