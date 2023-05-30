Sabre Corporation (SABR) Has Fallen -9.46%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 11.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -9.46% during that session. The SABR stock price is -159.69% off its 52-week high price of $8.31 and 1.88% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting -9.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SABR stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 17.53%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corporation shares have moved -48.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed -17.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.37% from current levels.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.12%, compared to 28.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.00% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $714.09 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $724.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $657.53 million and $663.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.60% for the current quarter and 9.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.20% over the past 5 years.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.15% with a share float percentage of 110.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corporation having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 54.79 million shares worth more than $235.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $160.62 million and represent 11.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.56% shares in the company for having 24.83 million shares of worth $125.65 million while later fund manager owns 10.03 million shares of worth $61.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.