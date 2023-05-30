Quhuo Limited (QH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) has seen 4.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.41M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The QH stock price is -280.21% off its 52-week high price of $7.30 and 44.27% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quhuo Limited (QH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the QH stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 12.33%. Year-to-date, Quhuo Limited shares have moved 60.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) have changed 36.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $191.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $191.04 while the price target rests at a high of $191.04. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9850.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9850.0% from current levels.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.70% over the past 5 years.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.35% with a share float percentage of 17.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quhuo Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 41428.0 shares worth more than $57170.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4140.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.