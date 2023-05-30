PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Shares Have Inclined 7.03% Year To Date

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the recent trade at $7.24 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.77% during that session. The PCT stock price is -51.24% off its 52-week high price of $10.95 and 38.67% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 2.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the PCT stock price touched $7.24 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved 7.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 10.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -120.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.31% from the levels at last check today.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.30%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.60% and 52.40% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $740k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.77% with a share float percentage of 80.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 29.19 million shares worth more than $204.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 17.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.63 million and represent 6.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 3.19 million shares of worth $21.54 million while later fund manager owns 2.74 million shares of worth $18.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.