Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.99B, closed the recent trade at $12.68 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The PACB stock price is -11.99% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 69.64% above the 52-week low of $3.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the PACB stock price touched $12.68 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares have moved 55.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have changed 19.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.36% from the levels at last check today.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.14%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.5 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $35.47 million and $35.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.20% for the current quarter and 31.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -57.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.00%.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.58% with a share float percentage of 88.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 27.75 million shares worth more than $321.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.95 million and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.90% shares in the company for having 14.73 million shares of worth $170.58 million while later fund manager owns 11.13 million shares of worth $128.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.46% of company’s outstanding stock.