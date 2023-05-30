Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) investors to reap big returns again

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) has seen 73.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.01M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 19.66% during that session. The ONFO stock price is -161.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.66 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) trade information

Sporting 19.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ONFO stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 41.67%. Year-to-date, Onfolio Holdings Inc. shares have moved -7.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) have changed 9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 61410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 5.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -114.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -114.29% from current levels.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.53% over the past 6 months.

ONFO Dividends

Onfolio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.44% with a share float percentage of 13.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Onfolio Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 90210.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.