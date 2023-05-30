Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) Dropped -62.64% In One Month

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 9.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.00% during that session. The NAVB stock price is -1066.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.05 and -11.11% below the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Sporting -7.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the NAVB stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 38.57%. Year-to-date, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -55.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) have changed -62.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 44280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8788.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8788.89% from current levels.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.00% over the past 5 years.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.98% with a share float percentage of 7.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $74525.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61914.0 and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $83354.0 while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $58063.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.