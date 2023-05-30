MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX): What Makes The Stock Good?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the last trade at $27.32 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -4.27% during that session. The MLTX stock price is -8.31% off its 52-week high price of $29.59 and 83.6% above the 52-week low of $4.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 376.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Sporting -4.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MLTX stock price touched $27.32 or saw a rise of 9.83%. Year-to-date, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares have moved 160.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) have changed 29.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.49% from current levels.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 224.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.18%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.40% and 3.70% for the next quarter.

MLTX Dividends

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.