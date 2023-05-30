Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Shares Lost -$0.01 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) has a beta value of 3.11 and has seen 2.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.20M, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.47% during that session. The MBOT stock price is -200.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.33 and 52.61% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Sporting -0.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MBOT stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 51.72%. Year-to-date, Microbot Medical Inc. shares have moved -29.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) have changed 33.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 81010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -279.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -279.15% from current levels.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.20% over the past 5 years.

MBOT Dividends

Microbot Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.77% with a share float percentage of 29.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microbot Medical Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $1.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.