Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 5.03 and has seen 31.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $8.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The MARA stock price is -111.42% off its 52-week high price of $18.88 and 65.17% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.74 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting -1.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MARA stock price touched $8.93 or saw a rise of 13.8%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have moved 161.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed -11.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.41% from current levels.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.57%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.60% and 113.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 271.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.38 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $24.92 million and $12.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 282.70% for the current quarter and 962.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 108.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.14% with a share float percentage of 32.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.96 million shares worth more than $95.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.24 million and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $11.26 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $9.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.