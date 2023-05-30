Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): What Makes The Stock Good?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.85M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -9.82% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -169.57% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 60.87% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 805.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Sporting -9.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LPTX stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 23.33%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 52.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed 77.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 30.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -189.86% from current levels.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.75%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 46.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -2.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.49%.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.60% with a share float percentage of 36.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 7.43 million shares worth more than $2.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 6.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 6.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.29 million and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 2.29 million shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.