Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): What Are The Positives?

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.19M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The KSCP stock price is -976.19% off its 52-week high price of $4.52 and 4.76% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 888.80K shares.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Sporting 2.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the KSCP stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 15.98%. Year-to-date, Knightscope Inc. shares have moved -77.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) have changed -30.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.40% over the past 5 years.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.19% with a share float percentage of 7.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knightscope Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $1.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $1.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $0.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.