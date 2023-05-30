Investor Confidence Dwindles After Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) Shares Gain By About 0.99

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) has seen 8.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.15M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 45.83% during that session. The ALAR stock price is -97.14% off its 52-week high price of $6.21 and 53.65% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) trade information

Sporting 45.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ALAR stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 16.45%. Year-to-date, Alarum Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 31.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) have changed 64.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 18390.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -217.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.6% from current levels.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.08% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.31 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.02 million and $4.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.10% for the current quarter and 17.60% for the next.

ALAR Dividends

Alarum Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.