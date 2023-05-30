How Is BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62B, closed the recent trade at $1.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -127.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 million shares.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Sporting -3.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BRFS stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, BRF S.A. shares have moved -5.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have changed 16.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRF S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 350.00%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.61 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -578.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.20%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.29% with a share float percentage of 6.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with over 16.78 million shares worth more than $21.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 9.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.48 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 8.67 million shares of worth $10.23 million while later fund manager owns 6.85 million shares of worth $12.47 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.