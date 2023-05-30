Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $559.50M, closed the recent trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.87% during that session. The HUT stock price is -74.53% off its 52-week high price of $3.70 and 63.21% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.78 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting 7.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the HUT stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have moved 150.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed 18.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.03, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.25% from the levels at last check today.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 77.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.72% with a share float percentage of 10.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $3.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.38 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 6.49 million shares of worth $13.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $3.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.