Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.09M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The ESPR stock price is -507.53% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 23.29% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Sporting -2.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ESPR stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 16.05%. Year-to-date, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -76.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have changed 16.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.09.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.35%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 42.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18.84 million and $19.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.00% for the current quarter and 60.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 62.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.90%.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.36% with a share float percentage of 97.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors LP with over 13.35 million shares worth more than $21.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Wasatch Advisors LP held 14.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.67 million and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 2.22 million shares of worth $13.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $10.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.