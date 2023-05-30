GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) has seen 5.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.50M, closed the last trade at $6.45 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 11.40% during that session. The GCT stock price is -861.24% off its 52-week high price of $62.00 and 35.81% above the 52-week low of $4.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 681.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Comp.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting 11.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the GCT stock price touched $6.45 or saw a rise of 45.25%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares have moved 13.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed 28.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -303.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -303.1% from current levels.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.82% over the past 6 months.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.25% with a share float percentage of 52.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigaCloud Technology Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 45667.0 shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 37752.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.