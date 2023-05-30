Genius Group Limited. (AMEX: GNS) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 9.85%

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.21M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 9.85% during that session. The GNS stock price is -1321.69% off its 52-week high price of $11.80 and 63.86% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.58 million shares.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 9.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the GNS stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 5.16%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Limited shares have moved 150.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) have changed -6.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.25 while the price target rests at a high of $19.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2219.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2219.28% from current levels.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.75% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 4.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Group Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.