Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.90M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 11.84% during that session. The FBIO stock price is -141.82% off its 52-week high price of $1.33 and 12.73% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 694.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Sporting 11.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the FBIO stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Fortress Biotech Inc. shares have moved -16.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have changed -25.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -309.09% from current levels.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortress Biotech Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.49%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 24.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.46 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -23.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.50%.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.70% with a share float percentage of 35.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortress Biotech Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 6.92 million shares worth more than $5.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.29 million and represent 3.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $1.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.73 million shares of worth $1.58 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.