Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) has seen 66.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.29M, closed the last trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 66.78% during that session. The ELEV stock price is -1.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.10 and 85.66% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 876.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Sporting 66.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ELEV stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 14.77%. Year-to-date, Elevation Oncology Inc. shares have moved 428.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) have changed 69.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 0.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.32% from current levels.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elevation Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 392.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.10%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.80% and 78.40% for the next quarter.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.24% with a share float percentage of 75.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elevation Oncology Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aisling Capital Management LP with over 2.83 million shares worth more than $5.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Aisling Capital Management LP held 11.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc, with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.5 million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.