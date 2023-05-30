Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.59M, closed the recent trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The DHC stock price is -97.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 49.17% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Sporting 4.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the DHC stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have moved 84.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have changed 30.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.67% from the levels at last check today.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 337.50%, compared to -5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 38.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $353.15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $358.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $313.03 million and $322.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.80% for the current quarter and 10.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -109.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 3.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.04% with a share float percentage of 77.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diversified Healthcare Trust having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.45 million shares worth more than $33.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.94 million and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 10.73 million shares of worth $8.49 million while later fund manager owns 6.42 million shares of worth $4.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.