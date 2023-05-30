D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Is Up 33.60%, As Bears Mark A Gain

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) has seen 16.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.00M, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 33.60% during that session. The QBTS stock price is -692.22% off its 52-week high price of $13.23 and 76.05% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Sporting 33.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the QBTS stock price touched $1.67. Year-to-date, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares have moved 15.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 244.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) have changed 238.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.12% from current levels.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.58%, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.37 million and $1.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.00% for the current quarter and 96.00% for the next.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.73% with a share float percentage of 102.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D-Wave Quantum Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Public Sector Pension Investment Board with over 59.43 million shares worth more than $39.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Public Sector Pension Investment Board held 73.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.94 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.27 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $1.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.