Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78B, closed the recent trade at $13.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The CRDO stock price is -43.93% off its 52-week high price of $19.46 and 46.75% above the 52-week low of $7.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Sporting -1.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CRDO stock price touched $13.52 or saw a rise of 9.99%. Year-to-date, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have moved 1.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) have changed 66.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.64% from the levels at last check today.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150.00%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on May 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.71% with a share float percentage of 73.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.46 million shares worth more than $117.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.96 million and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 8.19 million shares of worth $109.07 million while later fund manager owns 3.3 million shares of worth $43.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.