Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): What Are The Positives?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 2.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.90M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 10.70% during that session. The CGEN stock price is -122.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.36 and 51.89% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 295.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Sporting 10.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CGEN stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 10.17%. Year-to-date, Compugen Ltd. shares have moved 48.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have changed 80.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1126.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.83% from current levels.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compugen Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.70% over the past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.17% with a share float percentage of 18.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compugen Ltd. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $1.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.91 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $0.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $0.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.