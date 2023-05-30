CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.80M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The CISO stock price is -4900.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CISO stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, CISO Global Inc. shares have moved -92.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) have changed -3.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.43% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.05 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.65% with a share float percentage of 11.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CISO Global Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.62 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $1.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.