Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Shares Have Loss -12.58% Over The Past Month

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.65M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.89% during that session. The ACB stock price is -338.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.28 and -1.92% below the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting -2.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ACB stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 23.5%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -43.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed -12.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.96 while the price target rests at a high of $1.45. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -178.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.62% from the levels at last check today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.66%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.83 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $37.83 million and $37.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.40% for the current quarter and 25.60% for the next.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.37% with a share float percentage of 17.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 8.35 million shares worth more than $5.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 5.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.05 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 10.77 million shares of worth $9.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $1.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.