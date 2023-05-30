Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.14M, closed the recent trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The ATOS stock price is -63.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.36 and 39.76% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 422.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Sporting -4.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ATOS stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 18.63%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 57.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed 29.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -532.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -381.93% from the levels at last check today.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.24% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.50% over the past 5 years.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.66% with a share float percentage of 20.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.7 million shares worth more than $4.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.77 million and represent 2.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $3.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $1.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.