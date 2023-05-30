Analysts Are Recommending Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) As A Buy Candidate

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) has seen 15.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.50M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -17.02% during that session. The WLDS stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Sporting -17.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the WLDS stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 38.74%. Year-to-date, Wearable Devices Ltd. shares have moved 168.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 148.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) have changed 107.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 67.21% over the past 6 months.

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.04% with a share float percentage of 15.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wearable Devices Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empery Asset Management, LP with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Empery Asset Management, LP held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 52735.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27158.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.