An In-Depth Look At The AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the recent trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.87% during that session. The ABCL stock price is -114.16% off its 52-week high price of $14.97 and 20.89% above the 52-week low of $5.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Sporting 2.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ABCL stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 7.54%. Year-to-date, AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares have moved -30.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have changed 3.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -443.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -114.59% from the levels at last check today.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -216.00%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -550.00% and -275.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -89.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.58 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $45.92 million and $74.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -72.60% for the current quarter and -83.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 4.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.48% with a share float percentage of 65.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AbCellera Biologics Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 19.83 million shares worth more than $138.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.61 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 5.48 million shares of worth $38.26 million while later fund manager owns 4.55 million shares of worth $31.8 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.