An Analysis Of Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.70M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 40.82% during that session. The PRSO stock price is -289.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 71.01% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.67K shares.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Sporting 40.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the PRSO stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, Peraso Inc. shares have moved -5.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 177.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) have changed 64.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 29070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.16% from current levels.

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peraso Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.90%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.26 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PRSO Dividends

Peraso Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.67% with a share float percentage of 15.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peraso Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 96947.0 shares of worth $70771.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.