An Analysis Of Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $437.60M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The LILM stock price is -206.36% off its 52-week high price of $3.37 and 66.36% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LILM stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V. shares have moved -3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed 161.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -445.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.09% from current levels.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lilium N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.76%, compared to 12.30% for the industry.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.94% with a share float percentage of 38.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilium N.V. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 16.31 million shares worth more than $10.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 4.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 9.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.0 million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $82031.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.