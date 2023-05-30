American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.21% during that session. The AREB stock price is -710.53% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 959.86K shares.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Sporting 5.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AREB stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 12.48%. Year-to-date, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares have moved -0.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have changed 32.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.97% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.85 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.80% over the past 5 years.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.73% with a share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 47823.0 shares worth more than $6795.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 36909.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5244.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.