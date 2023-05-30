Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.50M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -9.33% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -38061.29% off its 52-week high price of $118.30 and 12.9% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$7.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting -9.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ALLR stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 12.43%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -96.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -35.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2480.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2480.65% from current levels.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.93% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.