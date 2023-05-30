Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Estimation And Forecast

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) has seen 32.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.07 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 81.36% during that session. The ACON stock price is -121.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 64.49% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Sporting 81.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ACON stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 29.61%. Year-to-date, Aclarion Inc. shares have moved 84.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) have changed 68.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -180.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -180.37% from the levels at last check today.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.49% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.24% with a share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aclarion Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Captrust Financial Advisors with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $80907.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Captrust Financial Advisors held 1.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 15801.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10270.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.