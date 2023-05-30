-5.26 Fall Turns Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.50M, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.26% during that session. The SGMO stock price is -409.52% off its 52-week high price of $6.42 and 6.35% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Sporting -5.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SGMO stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 22.16%. Year-to-date, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -59.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have changed -21.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.40%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.80% and 5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.73 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $29.38 million and $26.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -39.60% for the current quarter and -34.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.30% over the past 5 years.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.