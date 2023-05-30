-1.01% Fall Drives Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.09M, closed the last trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -86.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.66 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the GMDA stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 51.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 22.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -461.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -155.1% from current levels.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.35%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.70% and 44.80% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.70% over the past 5 years.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.89% with a share float percentage of 41.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.74 million shares worth more than $5.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 6.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Investment House Ltd., with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.96 million and represent 3.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 2.33 million shares of worth $3.42 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.