YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.80M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The YS stock price is -1296.97% off its 52-week high price of $18.44 and 15.15% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 802.50K shares.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the YS stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 9.59%. Year-to-date, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. shares have moved -86.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) have changed -13.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.69% over the past 6 months.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.81% with a share float percentage of 15.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.3 million shares worth more than $6.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 4.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.35 million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $2.07 million while later fund manager owns 42915.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.