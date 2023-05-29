XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 59514.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.69M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.27% during that session. The XRTX stock price is -201.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.23 and 44.59% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 66800.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 100.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

Sporting -5.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the XRTX stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 10.71%. Year-to-date, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -8.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) have changed 17.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 53570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.30 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1116.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -345.95% from current levels.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.06% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.40% over the past 5 years.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.