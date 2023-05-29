Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Estimation And Forecast

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 99952.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.20M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.82% during that session. The XELB stock price is -121.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 43.33% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 93610.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Sporting -2.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the XELB stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Xcel Brands Inc. shares have moved 28.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) have changed 57.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 15840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -455.56% from current levels.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xcel Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.16%, compared to -0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.05 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 67.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

XELB Dividends

Xcel Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.12% with a share float percentage of 48.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xcel Brands Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Summit Trail Advisors, LLC with over 1.68 million shares worth more than $1.03 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Summit Trail Advisors, LLC held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Potomac Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 3.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.