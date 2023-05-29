X Financial (XYF) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.40M, closed the last trade at $3.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -7.30% during that session. The XYF stock price is -36.36% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 50.91% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that X Financial (XYF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Sporting -7.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the XYF stock price touched $3.30 or saw a rise of 17.09%. Year-to-date, X Financial shares have moved 9.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have changed 4.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 39740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.10 while the price target rests at a high of $5.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.55% from current levels.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 52.42% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 160.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.31%.

XYF Dividends

X Financial is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.83% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with X Financial having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWH Capital, L.P. with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AWH Capital, L.P. held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.