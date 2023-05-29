WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Investors To Make Money Again

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.74M, closed the last trade at $0.89 per share which meant -0.44% during that session. The MAPS stock price is -611.24% off its 52-week high price of $6.33 and 32.58% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 491.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Sporting -0.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MAPS stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 14.01%. Year-to-date, WM Technology Inc. shares have moved -12.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have changed 26.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.20 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -349.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.83% from current levels.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WM Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.86%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -123.10% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.79 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $58.29 million and $50.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.00% for the current quarter and -4.80% for the next.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.