Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 71168.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.29M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant -0.82% during that session. The WLMS stock price is -326.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.92 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) trade information

Sporting -0.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the WLMS stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 23.95%. Year-to-date, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. shares have moved -55.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) have changed -52.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 66340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -344.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -344.44% from current levels.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.11%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and -207.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -626.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

WLMS Dividends

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.40% with a share float percentage of 63.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with over 6.46 million shares worth more than $6.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Wynnefield Capital Management LLC held 25.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Minerva Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 1.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.94 million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 0.72 million shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.37 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.