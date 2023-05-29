Will Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) has a beta value of 7.32 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.91M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.80% during that session. The DGHI stock price is -49.34% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 79.61% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69400.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.36K shares.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Sporting -3.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the DGHI stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 11.75%. Year-to-date, Digihost Technology Inc. shares have moved 322.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) have changed -11.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.92 while the price target rests at a high of $1.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.32% from current levels.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 153.33% over the past 6 months.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.01% with a share float percentage of 9.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digihost Technology Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 34705.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57610.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $56796.0 while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $74625.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.