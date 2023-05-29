Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Future Potential?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.26M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.53% during that session. The VRAX stock price is -6973.17% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 17.07% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Sporting 2.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the VRAX stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 10.87%. Year-to-date, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares have moved -43.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) have changed -6.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $2.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -534.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -534.15% from current levels.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.22% with a share float percentage of 2.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virax Biolabs Group Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 99763.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69375.0 and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.