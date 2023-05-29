Why Should You Consider Adding The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) To Your Portfolio?

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) has seen 68531.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.00M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The NFTG stock price is -605.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 9.59% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 506.50K shares.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information

Sporting -2.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the NFTG stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 31.78%. Year-to-date, The NFT Gaming Company Inc. shares have moved -82.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) have changed -19.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) estimates and forecasts

NFTG Dividends

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The NFT Gaming Company Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 10852.0 shares worth more than $14216.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.09% of shares outstanding.